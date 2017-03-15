Cheerleader, Priest, Mayor Help CBS4’s Mark Haas With Bracket Challenge

By Mark Haas
DENVER (CBS4)– Filling out an NCAA bracket is a lot of fun, but can also be pretty frustrating when half of your picks are wrong by the end of the first weekend. So this year, CBS4’s Mark Haas went out to get some help.
The “expert” bracket team he assembled:
Sara – Denver Broncos Cheerleader
Michael Hancock – Mayor of Denver
Fr. Daniel Leonard –Christ the King Catholic Church
Mason Plumlee – Duke 2010 National Champion / Denver Nuggets Center
