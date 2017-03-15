BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Cheerleader, Priest, Mayor Help CBS4’s Mark Haas With Bracket Challenge

March 15, 2017 9:53 PM
Filed Under: Bracket Challenge

By Mark Haas

DENVER (CBS4)– Filling out an NCAA bracket is a lot of fun, but can also be pretty frustrating when half of your picks are wrong by the end of the first weekend. So this year, CBS4’s Mark Haas went out to get some help.

The “expert” bracket team he assembled:

Sara – Denver Broncos Cheerleader

Michael Hancock – Mayor of Denver

Fr. Daniel Leonard –Christ the King Catholic Church

Mason Plumlee – Duke 2010 National Champion / Denver Nuggets Center

Mark Haas is a sports anchor/reporter for CBS4. Read his bio or follow him on Twitter @markhaastv or on Facebook.

