Start Times Will Change For Some Cherry Creek Schools Students

March 14, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: Aurora, Centennial, Cherry Creek Schools

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Some students in Cherry Creek Schools will get to sleep in a little more when the next school year begins. The school board approved the start times on Monday evening.

The vote was unanimous at the Monday school board meeting.

Elementary school students in Cherry Creek Schools will begin class around 8 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.

Middle school students will move an hour later to just before 9 a.m.

High school students will also start later from 7:10 a.m. to just after 8 a.m.

The changes come after a year long study based on scientific sleep data. The study shows that students perform better in schools depending on their age and when class begins.

