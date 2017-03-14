BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Public Records Bill Heads To Senate For Debate

March 14, 2017 11:39 AM
DENVER (AP) — A state Senate committee has passed a bill to modernize Colorado’s Open Records Act — but left intact a provision that could prove troublesome for the legislation.

The Appropriations Committee voted 4-3 Tuesday to refer the bill to the Senate floor for debate.

Democratic Sen. John Kefalas’ bill would require state agencies to provide public records to citizens in computer-friendly formats that, in most cases, can be easily delivered and analyzed.

Kefalas tried to remove a Republican amendment to include the judicial branch under the bill. State courts have ruled the judiciary is not subject to the records act. The appropriations committee declined.

Democrats have objected to including the judiciary under CORA, and Kefalas said after the hearing the move complicates the electronic records bill’s chances of passage.

