High School Council Leaders Accused In Alcohol Incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are investigating after an incident at a student council event at a high school in Colorado Springs where students were accused of drinking.

Eleven students were caught having alcohol at the event over the weekend at Palmer High School.

There’s an investigation now into how they got the alcohol into the school despite a chaperone at the school.

The annual meeting is supposed to help the students bond.

Parents were just finding out about the problem.

“It kind of shocks me considering my daughter is a freshman here and she says that this school is amazing and nobody has that kind of problem,” parent Jessica Lang said.

Parents say they hope the school uses the incident as an opportunity to remind students to make good choices.

The students involved are facing disciplinary action.

The event has now been canceled for next year.