Man Performs ‘All By Myself’ While Alone On A Train During The Winter Storm

March 14, 2017 4:34 PM
NEW YORK (CBS4) – Not everyone got to stay in during the winter storm on the east coast.

Scott Green had to commute Tuesday.

When he found himself alone on the Long Island Railroad, he put his time and extra space to hilariously good use.

Green busted out into song, putting it all down on video.

“I was pretty bored,” Green told CBS New York. “I was very bored.”

The late-season storm has hit the northeast with sleet and snow, grounding thousands of flights, as it unloads several inches of snow along the coast and inland.

The Animal Adventure Park, home of April the giraffe outside of Binghamton, says that they’ve so far seen 2-feet of snow, with drifts up to 5-feet-high.

Just days before, the region saw temperatures sore into the 60s.

A snow plow clears snow from a road in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood, March 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

 

