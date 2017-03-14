Man Charged With Robbing Bank… Again

DENVER (CBS4)– A man has been charged with robbing a bank for the second time.
Paul Brennan has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery with a gun.
The original charge was filed on Feb. 27 for the March 26, 2016 robbery of the 1st Bank located at 275 S. Federal Blvd.
The new charge filed Monday, alleges that Brennan, 59, robbed a bank teller at the same bank on Dec. 2, 2015.
At the time of his arrest, Brennan was in custody in Weston, Mass. on an unrelated matter. He was returned to Denver and placed in custody in Denver’s jail on March 8.
He remains in custody on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.