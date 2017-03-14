BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Lawmaker Mocks Abortion Law With Call For Masturbation Fines

March 14, 2017 8:49 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas lawmaker is making a point about legislation that restricts women’s access to health care and abortions by proposing to fine men $100 when they masturbate.

Alongside the penalty for wasting semen not resulting in a pregnancy, state Rep. Jessica Farrar’s bill would require a “medically unnecessary digital rectal exam” before any man undergoes a vasectomy or can be prescribed Viagra.

The 11th term Democrat tells the Houston Chronicle that her bill mimics how a woman seeking an abortion is forced by Texas law to undergo a transvaginal ultrasound, which “has nothing to do with her health care.”

gettyimages 458104780 Lawmaker Mocks Abortion Law With Call For Masturbation Fines

Austin, Texas (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

She says while some people think it’s funny, her bill highlights the obstacles women face “that were placed there by legislatures making it very difficult for them to access health care.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
BRACKET CHALLENGE PLAY NOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia