Latest Forecast: Warming Trend Through The Weekend, No Rain Or Snow In Sight

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Westerly downsloping winds will push high temperatures into the 70s in the coming days. Meanwhile dry conditions will continue trough at least the weekend.

Denver is now more than 20″ below normal with snowfall this season. As this point last season we were only 1.5″ below normal. Unfortunately we have no rain or snow in the forecast through at least this weekend. There are signs moisture may reach Colorado early next week especially in the mountains. The chance for precipitation in Denver next week is less certain but at least it’s possible! And that’s more than we can say about this week.

Also, it will get a bit cooler for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday. Highs will be in mid and upper 60s which is still far above normal for March 17.

High temperatures this weekend will likely reach the lower 80s in at least a few neighborhoods. The record highs are in the 80s and so it’s possible records may be challenged Saturday and/or Sunday. The record in Denver for Saturday is 82° set in 1907. For Sunday it’s 81° set in the same year.

