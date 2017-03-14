Deputy Injured In Crash, Pulls Driver From Burning Car

BENNETT, Colo. (CBS4)– An Adams County Sheriff’s deputy who was injured in a crash on Interstate 70 pulled a driver from a burning car.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Bennet between an Adams County Sheriff’s Office cruiser and another vehicle.
Both vehicles went into the median and the other vehicle caught fire.
The deputy, already injured in the crash, managed to pull the other driver from the burning car to safety.
Copter4 flew over the crash where a large patch of burned grass could be seen in the median surrounding the charred vehicle.
What caused the crash is unknown.
Both directions of I-70 were reopened about an hour after the crash.