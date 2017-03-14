Denver Deputies Notified Of Possible Discipline In Jail Death Case

By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned that seven Denver Sheriff Department deputies have been notified they are facing potential disciplinary action for their conduct in the case of Michael Marshall, a Denver jail inmate who died in 2015.

Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to CBS4 that the office of Denver’s Manager of Safety sent out what are known as pre-disciplinary letters this month to deputies involved with the Marshall case.

The letters suggest the deputies violated numerous departmental rules like using unnecessary force, careless handling of an inmate and other rule violations. Some supervisors were notified that they may be disciplined for failing to supervise deputies.

Deputies who received the notifications will now have hearings regarding the alleged rule violations.

The Denver coroner ruled Marshall’s death a homicide, noting he was physically restrained by deputies during a psychotic episode.

Daelene Mix, a spokesperson for Denver’s Department of Safety, confirmed the CBS4 report.

”Seven subject officers have each received contemplation of discipline letters that set out the policies that are under review to determine whether rules were violated as a result of their individual actions in the Michael Marshall case,” Mix said.

Mix went on to say that pre-disciplinary meetings have been scheduled for each deputy.

Marshall was arrested at a Denver motel for trespassing and disturbing the peace. After being jailed at the downtown Denver detention center, Marshall got into a confrontation with Denver deputies who said he had acted erratically.

Marshall collapsed during the altercation and died 10 days later after he was removed from life support.

Former Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey ruled none of the deputies involved would be subject to criminal charges as he found their actions justified.

But the parallel internal review by the Denver Sheriff Department and the Manager of Safety’s Office has found possible policy and procedure violations by multiple deputies and their commanders.

Mike Jackson, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27, told CBS4, “We don’t have any confidence in whatever they come out with. I have no confidence in what they do.”

Mix said after the pre-disciplinary meetings are held, Stephanie O’Malley, the Executive Director of Safety, has 21 days to make final disciplinary decisions. Deputies could face anything from reprimands up to termination.

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.