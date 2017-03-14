BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Porch Pirates Caught On Surveillance

March 14, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: Cherry Hills Village, Cherry Hills Village Police Department

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are searching for people accused of taking packages from a home in Cherry Hills Village.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect’s vehicle and two passengers on Feb. 9 just after 3 p.m.

cherry hills village theft 2 Porch Pirates Caught On Surveillance

(credit: Cherry Hills Village Police Department)

cherry hills village theft 1 Porch Pirates Caught On Surveillance

(credit: Cherry Hills Village Police Department)

They might have also used a stolen credit card.

Additional Information From The Cherry Hills Village Police Department

Remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter the message, or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com; or use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app which is immediately available as a free download on smartphones. 

