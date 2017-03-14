Change In Weather Pattern Could Materialize Next Week

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The month of March has been warm and dry statewide thanks to a jet stream that has steered large storm systems away from Colorado.
But there are signs in the medium to long-range forecast models that a change may start to materialize sometime next week.
It would mean a return to more seasonal and potentially even below normal temperatures with a chance for rain and snow.
But until then, expect more warm and dry weather for the rest of this week and through the upcoming weekend.
In fact, we could see record highs challenged Saturday and Sunday for some places such as Denver.
