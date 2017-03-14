BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

1st Graders Read To Seniors

March 14, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Anthem Memory Care, Fox Hollow Elementary, Jack Platt

DENVER (CBS4)– A retired elementary school teacher returned to the classroom on Monday to help first graders read to seniors with dementia.

It’s part of the Grandfriend partnership between Fox Hollow Elementary and Anthem Memory Care.

Dr. Jack Platt lives at the center. His wife says she can see the results of the program that is designed to build friendships.

“So every month he comes and the first graders read to him. He really is excited and remembers kids that he sees. I think it’s a wonderful project,” said Jack’s wife Sharon Platt.

Platt taught with the Cherry Creek School District for 38 years. He has been inducted into the district’s legacy wall of fame.

