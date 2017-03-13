Woman Wakes Up To Find Snake In Her Bed

WHITE BLUFF, Tenn. (CBS4) – A woman is double checking her sheets after finding a snake in her bed.
Christine Humphries, who lives in a cabin outside of Nashville, woke to find an unwanted guest in her bed in the middle of the night.
“I woke up and I thought the cat had touched my arm,” Humphries said.
Turns out, it wasn’t the cat at all.
“I had a really nice long snake stretched out in my bed like a limo. I yelled for my daughter downstairs and I said, ‘Briana, I got a snake in my bed!’ and she said, ‘what?!'”
She contacted deputies, who came and removed the three-foot-long non-venomous rat snake.
Humphries said it may take her awhile to sleep in her bed again.
