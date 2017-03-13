COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest CU quarterback Sefo Liufau. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Teen Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Deadly DUI Crash

March 13, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Carolyn Burton, Centennial, Gayle Buckwalter, Taden Jones

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado teenager who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the deadly crash that claimed the lives of two women was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday afternoon.

Taden Jones, 19, took a plea deal at the Arapahoe County Courthouse in Centennial in January. Jones was driving when he struck and killed Carolyn Burton and Gayle Buckwalter in April 2016 in a drunk driving crash.

The plea could have carried a 24-year prison sentence for Jones but the judge sentenced him to six years on each count of vehicular manslaughter to be served consecutively.

Jones made a tearful apology to the families at his sentencing hearing, and said he will try to be a better person.

