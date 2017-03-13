COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest CU quarterback Sefo Liufau. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Rockies’ New 1st Baseman Ian Desmond Will Undergo Surgery

March 13, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: Arizona, Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies, Donald Sheridan, Gerardo Parra, Ian Desmond, Jordan Patterson, Mark Reynolds, Rookie Davis, Scottsdale, Stephen Cardullo

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Colorado Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond will undergo surgery Wednesday.

Dr. Donald Sheridan is to operate in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Rockies have not announced a timetable for Desmond’s return.

Desmond broke the second metacarpal bone when he was hit by a fastball from Cincinnati right-hander Rookie Davis in Sunday’s spring training game.

The Rockies signed Desmond to a $70 million, five-year contract to add another potent bat. He is making the transition to first base after entering the major leagues as a shortstop and playing in the outfield last year with Texas.

Jordan Patterson, Gerardo Parra, Stephen Cardullo and Mark Reynolds figure to get more work at first base. Reynolds played the position for the Rockies last season before breaking his left hand/wrist for a second time in mid-September.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BRACKET CHALLENGE PLAY NOW
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia