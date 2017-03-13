COMING UP: The Puppy Love Treatment Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Nebraska Man Gets Life Term For Killing Colorado Man

March 13, 2017 7:37 PM
Filed Under: Bridgeport, Greeley, Morrill County, Nebraska, Pedro Adrian Dominguez, Pedro Dominguez, Zachary Mueller

BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (AP) – A Nebraska man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a Colorado man and then hiding his body in a barrel.

A Morrill County judge on Monday sentenced Zachary Mueller to life in prison after a jury convicted him in January of first-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Pedro Adrian Dominguez, of Greeley, Colorado. Mueller also was sentenced to 20 to 40 years for using a firearm to commit a murder and 20 to 40 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say Mueller shot Dominguez in the back of the head while riding in a car in Bridgeport on Nov. 22, 2015. The body of Dominguez was discovered in a barrel on a Morrill County farm in December 2015.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
BRACKET CHALLENGE PLAY NOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia