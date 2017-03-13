COMING UP: The Puppy Love Treatment Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Man Dies After Falling, Hitting Head As He Fled Police

March 13, 2017 7:33 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – Englewood police say a 38-year-old man died after he fell and hit his head while fleeing from officers.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested March 5 and fell as officers chased him on foot. He died at a hospital Thursday.

“This is being investigated as an in-custody death and the Englewood Police Department is following standard protocol as with any other critical incident,” the department said in a statement.

Police say the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death, and no other information will be released until the investigation is completed.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

