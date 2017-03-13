COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest CU quarterback Sefo Liufau. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

‘Losing Day-To-Day Life’: Wife Describes Injury After Missing Man Found

March 13, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: Broomfield, Cory Hixson, Shala Hixson, Weld County Sheriff's Office

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police and K-9 officers searched an open space in Broomfield for hours on Monday, looking for Marine veteran Cory Hixson who was last seen on Saturday evening. The search was called off when the Weld County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he was in their custody.

Hixson’s wife, Shala Hixson, said he jumped from their two-story balcony on Saturday night and vanished.

cory hixson pic Losing Day To Day Life: Wife Describes Injury After Missing Man Found

Cory Hixson (credit: Broomfield Police)

She says Hixson, 33, suffers from a traumatic brain injury and memory loss from a mortar attack in Fallujah, Iraq 13 years ago. He also lost an eye.

missing tbi vet3 Losing Day To Day Life: Wife Describes Injury After Missing Man Found

Cory Hixson (credit: Shala Hixson)

“He’s been switched medication several times and it always messes with him,” said Shala. “He started acting different and shaved his head, didn’t know who we were or who he was… just disoriented.”

missing tbi vet 1 Losing Day To Day Life: Wife Describes Injury After Missing Man Found

Cory Hixson (credit: Shala Hixson)

For two days Hixson’s family worried. Then they received word from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office that he was in custody, accused of breaking into someone’s home.

“We recently moved here from our hometown so he could get better care at the VA and it’s not better care,” said Shala. “He served our country, he lost his eye for you and me, everybody. He lost his memory, he’s losing his day-to-day life trying to fix himself.”

missing tbi vet 5 Losing Day To Day Life: Wife Describes Injury After Missing Man Found

Cory and Shala Hixson (credit: Shala Hixson)

Shala says now that her husband has been found, she hopes he gets the help he needs because the memory loss, depression and what the family has gone through is no way to live.

“From the time he was young he wanted to serve his country for you and me. He never had any other goals than that,” said Shala. “Cory is the best person you will ever meet and it’s unfortunate that we come here to get help from the VA and we were just ignored.”

missing tbi vet 2 Losing Day To Day Life: Wife Describes Injury After Missing Man Found

Cory Hixson (credit: Shala Hixson)

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office didn’t know that Hixson was a missing, disabled veteran when he was arrested. The Weld County District Attorney’s Office will determine whether any formal charges will be filed.

missing tbi vet 4 Losing Day To Day Life: Wife Describes Injury After Missing Man Found

Cory Hixson (credit: Shala Hixson)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BRACKET CHALLENGE PLAY NOW
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia