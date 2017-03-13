It’s March In Colorado, So Where’s Our Snow?

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – March is known as the snowiest month in Denver and for much of the state, but so far this year, it’s been a big bust.
You can blame the lack of flakes on the current jet stream pattern, which is steering all incoming storm systems to the north and east of Colorado.
So what does the future hold? Well, for snow lovers, the news isn’t good.
More unusually warm and dry weather is in store for at least the next seven days, which means that fire danger will remain high across the foothills and on the eastern plains.
But there are some signs that this weather pattern will start to change sometime between March 23-27 with a more southern trek to the jet stream.
If this happens it would open the door for a few spring storm systems to move into Colorado.
