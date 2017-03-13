COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest CU quarterback Sefo Liufau. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

It’s March In Colorado, So Where’s Our Snow?

March 13, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Snow, March Snow, Meteorologist Chris Spears

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – March is known as the snowiest month in Denver and for much of the state, but so far this year, it’s been a big bust.

You can blame the lack of flakes on the current jet stream pattern, which is steering all incoming storm systems to the north and east of Colorado.

So what does the future hold? Well, for snow lovers, the news isn’t good.

More unusually warm and dry weather is in store for at least the next seven days, which means that fire danger will remain high across the foothills and on the eastern plains.

But there are some signs that this weather pattern will start to change sometime between March 23-27 with a more southern trek to the jet stream.

If this happens it would open the door for a few spring storm systems to move into Colorado.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

