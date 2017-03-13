Is It Time To Get Rid Of Daylight Saving Time?

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– After decades of observing Daylight Saving Time, some lawmakers in Colorado have proposed legislation which would take the state one step closer to keeping one year-round time.

State Representatives Dan Pabon and Phil Covarrubias, Pabon a Democrat representing Denver and Covarrubias, a Republican representing Adams County, have co-sponsored a bill which would allow voters an opportunity to make Mountain Daylight Time the state’s standard time.

Previous attempts to set one standard time year-round in Colorado have failed.

“Let’s give this to the people, to the voters, and decide if we should keep changing our clocks every six months,” Pabon told CBS4.

Pabon, and others, were set to propose their bill to a committee in Denver on Monday.

If approved by a state House committee, the bill would then be passed to lawmakers to debate. If the proposed bill made it to the 2018 voter ballot, it could affect time telling in many states.

The law would not be implanted, unless the other states using Mountain Standard Time elected to do the same.

“If [voters] say yes, then we will work with other states in a compact fashion,” Pabon said.

However, the bill was met with concern from some.

Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush, Democrat representing Steamboat, told CBS4 the proposed legislation would negatively affect many vital businesses to Colorado.

For example, Mitsch Bush said ski resorts, airlines, and trucking companies are some of the many that are opposed to a change.

Ski resorts have said a change would delay opening time for slopes, cutting profits.

Also, confusion among the transportation business could take place, with companies forced to reconfigure routes due to time issues.

However, one business owner in the fitness industry said the change could improve health, by increasing activity.

“People going outside fishing, or biking, are more likely to do it if they have more daylight left before the sunlight goes down,” said Sean Johnson, owner of JRT Fit in Littleton.

Kenneth Wright of the University of Colorado said studies suggested Daylight Saving Time changes impacted human health in the immediate days following.

Johnson said those health impacts were seen in his clientele.

“I’ve noticed a lot of my clients end up with a lot of ill effects,” Johnson said.

The proposal was scheduled to be discussed before a House committee on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

LINK: HOUSE BILL 17-1226

