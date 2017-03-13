Head-On Crash Claims 1 Life, Another Person Seriously Injured

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Highway 52 had to be closed in Boulder County Monday afternoon because of a deadly head-on crash.
Copter4 captured video the scene between Highway 119 and 79th Street.
One driver died at the hospital. The second driver was reported to be in serious conditions.
Troopers say one of the two vehicles caught fire.
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says the highway was closed for several hours for the investigation.
The names of the victims haven’t been released.
It’s not clear if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.