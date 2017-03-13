COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest CU quarterback Sefo Liufau. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Family Survives After Semi Topples Onto Car

March 13, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: Georgetown, Interstate 70, Lauren Harvey, Wayne Harvey

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– A family in Denver said they are lucky to be alive, after a semi on Interstate 70 blew over, crushing their car.

High winds caused blew the semi over, causing the roof of the car to collapse.

The roof came within inches of their two daughters’ heads.

“It was pretty much the worse day of our lives,” said Lauren Harvey, the passenger in the car.

Harvey’s husband, Wayne, was driving his family to the mountains for a weekend getaway when the crash occurred.

Their daughters, 1-year-old Echo and 3-year-old Estelle, were sleeping in their car seats when the crash happened.

“We saw this semi-trailer slowly come on top of us, and fell on top of my head,” Wayne said.

The couple used their hands to try to hold the roof of the car up, as the vehicle was dragged more than 100 yards.

“It is just unexplainable to be a mom, and to witness something crushing over your baby,” Lauren said, with tears in her eyes. “It is just the worst feeling in the world. I see it every time I close my eyes. I just see [Echo] was sleeping, and her hands and feet were so peaceful. And, I am about to watch this thing just crush her.”

After the semi, and the family’s Volvo, came to a stop, the family was able to exit the vehicle.

“We just walked away from that,” Wayne said, describing his disbelief.

“No one has a scratch,” Lauren said.

Lauren said she held her daughters, until emergency response arrived.

“I just kept saying, ‘They are okay, they are okay, they are okay.’ I kept saying that for 10 minutes,” Lauren said.

With the love, and assurance, only a child could provide, Lauren’s daughter Estelle reminded her, everything would be okay.

“My 3-year-old kept saying ‘Yeah, momma, we are okay,’” Lauren said.

Wayne was the only member of the family to be injured, suffering a concussion.

Because the crash was caused by an act of nature, the family said their insurance is not fully covering the damage.

Until they have funds to purchase a new car, the family borrowed a vehicle from a generous neighbor.

The family said they hope to purchase another Volvo, citing their faith the car’s durability helped them survive as a whole.

The family has established a GoFundMe account to help with the purchase of a new car.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

