Drunk Driver To Be Sentenced For Deadly Crash

March 13, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Carolyn Burton, Centennial, Gayle Buckwalter, Taden Jones

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado teenager who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the deadly crash that claimed the lives of two women will be sentenced on Monday, nearly a year after the crash.

Taden Jones, 19, took a plea deal at the Arapahoe County Courthouse in Centennial in January. Jones was driving when he struck and killed Carolyn Burton and Gayle Buckwalter in April 2016 in a drunk driving crash.

The plea could result in a 24-year prison sentence for Jones.

Jones is expected to make an official apology at his sentencing hearing, and will also then give the families letters he wrote long ago which explain his remorse.

 

