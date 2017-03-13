Colorado Placing Curbs On Homegrown Pot

DENVER (AP) — The nation’s most generous grow-your-own pot laws are closer to being curbed in Colorado, where the state House advanced a pair of bills Monday aimed at cracking down on people who grow weed outside the commercial, taxed system.
One bill would set a statewide limit of 16 marijuana plants per house, down from a current limit of 99 plants before registering.
The bill passed 65-10 after sponsors argued that Colorado’s generous home-grown weed laws make it impossible to tell whether someone is growing plants legally, or whether the plants are destined for the black market.
The other bill makes is a crime to grow recreational pot for someone else, an end to Colorado’s marijuana co-ops.
That bill cleared the House on an unrecorded voice vote, with one more vote required.
