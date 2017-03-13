COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest CU quarterback Sefo Liufau. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Colorado Placing Curbs On Homegrown Pot

March 13, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: Marijuana Legalization, State Capitol

DENVER (AP) — The nation’s most generous grow-your-own pot laws are closer to being curbed in Colorado, where the state House advanced a pair of bills Monday aimed at cracking down on people who grow weed outside the commercial, taxed system.

One bill would set a statewide limit of 16 marijuana plants per house, down from a current limit of 99 plants before registering.

The bill passed 65-10 after sponsors argued that Colorado’s generous home-grown weed laws make it impossible to tell whether someone is growing plants legally, or whether the plants are destined for the black market.

The other bill makes is a crime to grow recreational pot for someone else, an end to Colorado’s marijuana co-ops.

That bill cleared the House on an unrecorded voice vote, with one more vote required.

