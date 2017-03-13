COMING UP: The Puppy Love Treatment Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Colorado Man Accused Of Going To Georgia For Sex With Teen

March 13, 2017 7:45 PM
Filed Under: GBI, Georgia, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Northglenn, Richard Andrew Mennemeyer, Richard Mennemeyer, Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a Colorado man they say traveled to Georgia intending to have sex with an underage girl.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Monday that 48-year-old Richard Andrew Mennemeyer of Northglenn, Colorado, was arrested without incident Saturday.

Richard Andrew Mennemeyer (credit: CBI)

The GBI says Mennemeyer believed he had set up a meeting with a 14-year-old girl to have sex but had actually been communicating with undercover law enforcement officers.

Mennemeyer is charged with criminal attempt to commit child molestation. He was being held at the Richmond County jail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment.

Mennemeyer worked as a commercial truck driver. The GBI says he was previously convicted in Colorado in 1999 for sexual assault on a child.

