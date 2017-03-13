Cherry Creek Schools Could Approve Start Time Change

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Cherry Creek School Board could approve a plan to change school start times for students in what is one of Colorado’s largest school districts.
Cherry Creek School District administrators want middle and high school students to start an hour later while elementary students would leave for school an hour earlier.
The idea behind the start time change was prompted by research in how adolescent sleep schedules change with age, especially in teens.
“Their internal clock moves later so it makes it more difficult to fall asleep earlier,” said National Jewish Hospital pediatric sleep psychologist Dr. Lisa Meltzer. “In sufficient sleep impacts every aspect of daytime functioning so adolescents are more moody, they have a more difficult time in class, they are not as interactive, it affects their sports performance.”
School bus schedules would be altered to fit the new schedules.