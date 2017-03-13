Broncos Players, NFL Reacts To Ware’s Retirement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos players took to social media after DeMarcus Ware announced his retirement from the NFL. 🙌🏾 you the man D.Ware ! https://t.co/6lK06kAeuj — Max Garcia (@MGarcia_76) March 13, 2017 It was a honor to play with @DeMarcusWare for 3 years in Denver. Great teammate and person congrats on a great career! — Bennie Fowler (@Beanzz16) March 13, 2017 It's been a honor to play along side you @DeMarcusWare. Next stop Canton! 🐐 — Todd Davis (@BamBamDavis51) March 13, 2017 Thank you, @DeMarcusWare. You always knew how to #BeAChampion. pic.twitter.com/NZw8c077pz — Broncos Off Field (@BroncosOffField) March 13, 2017 @demarcusware Congrats Big Bro We will miss you my dude #Legend #Goat #HOF https://t.co/tylAOItbwI — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) March 13, 2017 #ThankYouDWare 📰 » https://t.co/OpuMy5Jlyq pic.twitter.com/9GuqMfQajr — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 13, 2017 Congrats on a great career!!! We gone miss you fam!!! It's been an honor and a privilege to play… https://t.co/pbpwXkDYfl — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) March 13, 2017 DeMarcus – you are the epitome of what an NFL player should be. Congrats on your Hall of Fame career & thank you for becoming a Bronco! https://t.co/J7POS7P4aD — John Elway (@johnelway) March 13, 2017 Have a career, @DeMarcusWare!#ThankYouDWare pic.twitter.com/GvAzmrK10a — NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2017 Beast ✊🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/wy0Ib6GTgW — Donald Stephenson (@Don59Wayne) March 13, 2017 #Respect pic.twitter.com/RjUtgM5hIq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 13, 2017 D-Ware–a true football legend-a privilege to have been with him–HOF on and off the field–Congrats on your career! Luv U. Coach Wade — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) March 13, 2017 It's about time! Looking forward to not getting hit by you anymore haha just kidding man. One of the best ever. Happy for you! God bless! https://t.co/ptpjnHv6kn — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 13, 2017 Congrats on a hall of fame career! You are legendary! You helped me become the player/person I am today. God brought you into my life when I need you the most! I got to witness greatness, I had an opportunity to see what it takes to be legend! Thanks for everything brother! A post shared by Von Miller (@vonmiller) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT To one of the Best to ever do it!! And one of the most humble guys I've met. I'm going to miss… https://t.co/ofFTVHcm74 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) March 13, 2017 Congrats D Ware! World class person, teammate, leader and friend! https://t.co/YOh4xMinCZ — Trevor Siemian (@TrevorSiemian) March 13, 2017 One of the best to play the game – congratulations on a great career! Look forward to seeing your next chapter @DeMarcusWare https://t.co/XgPYpJXvD0 — Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) March 13, 2017 Honored to have learned from a legend every day. Even more so I appreciate you believing in me and teaching me how to be a pro @DeMarcusWare pic.twitter.com/Y0r0WLT4vH — Shane Ray (@StingRay56) March 13, 2017