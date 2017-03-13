COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest CU quarterback Sefo Liufau. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Breckenridge Moose Tranquilized, Relocated

March 13, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: Breckenridge, Breckenridge Police Department, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Cheri Luther, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Facebook, Moose, Skiing, Summit County

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Breckenridge moose caught on video making a surprise run down the slopes is one of three being relocated.

Cheri Luther captured the video of the moose at the ski resort and posted it to Facebook over the weekend.

“I turned around to look for my friend and saw this ‘brown horse’ charging right for me, so I went to the right and then realized it was a moose!” she posted. “I was too scared to stop in case he was charging me!”

The Breckenridge Police Department updated things Monday morning, saying they “assisted Colorado Parks and Wildlife in tranquilizing and relocating 3 moose from the Nordic Center area on Sunday.”

BPD reminds anyone who sees a moose or any other animal not to harass them. And “if you encounter a moose, keep your distance and move away as soon as the scene is safe.”

