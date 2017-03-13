2 Arrested After Barricade Incident With 4 Hostages

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two men were arrested after their alleged involvement in a barricade situation over the weekend.
The Weld County SWAT team was called to a home on 51st Avenue in Greeley on Sunday.
Investigators say Nathan Peters and Nathan Petit charged inside the home after Peters believed someone in the home stole money or drugs from him.
The pair allegedly held four people hostage inside the home.
All were released and Petit came out of the home. Peters surrendered to officers after tear gas was thrown inside the home.