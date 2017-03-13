COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest CU quarterback Sefo Liufau. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

2 Arrested After Barricade Incident With 4 Hostages

March 13, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: Greeley, Nathan Peters, Nathan Petit, Weld County

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two men were arrested after their alleged involvement in a barricade situation over the weekend.

The Weld County SWAT team was called to a home on 51st Avenue in Greeley on Sunday.

Nathan Peters (credit: Weld County)

Investigators say Nathan Peters and Nathan Petit charged inside the home after Peters believed someone in the home stole money or drugs from him.

Nathan Petit (credit: Weld County)

The pair allegedly held four people hostage inside the home.

All were released and Petit came out of the home. Peters surrendered to officers after tear gas was thrown inside the home.

