2016 Was A Huge Year For Rocky Mountain National Park

March 12, 2017 5:54 PM
Filed Under: Grand Canyon, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, Tennessee, U.S. Department of the Interior, Yosemite National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)Rocky Mountain National Park was one of the most popular parks in the country in 2016.

According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, Rocky Mountain National Park ranked fourth on the list of most-visited national parks with more than 4.5 million visits.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee was first with about 11 million.

The Grand Canyon recorded nearly six million visits, and Yosemite had just over five million.

Overall, U.S. national parks set an attendance record for the third year in a row — up more than seven percent from last year.

