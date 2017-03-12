Power Failure At Suncor: Massive Flames Shoot In The Air

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A power failure at the Suncor refinery in Commerce City Saturday night is believed to be the cause of massive flames shooting into the air Saturday night.
Xcel Energy says power has been restored and the plant is stabilized.
Suncor says machinery was operating as intended.
Firefighters were on standby but nobody was hurt and there’s no damage to the facility.
“Suncor’s emergency response team responded and there were no injuries,” the fire department said in a statement.