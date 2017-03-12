BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play against CBS4 VIPs in the Bracket Challenge! (Make Your Picks)

Power Failure At Suncor: Massive Flames Shoot In The Air

March 12, 2017 5:33 PM
Filed Under: Commerce City, Suncor, Suncor Energy, Xcel Energy

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A power failure at the Suncor refinery in Commerce City Saturday night is believed to be the cause of massive flames shooting into the air Saturday night.

Xcel Energy says power has been restored and the plant is stabilized.

suncor1 Power Failure At Suncor: Massive Flames Shoot In The Air

(credit: South Adams County Fire Department)

suncor2 Power Failure At Suncor: Massive Flames Shoot In The Air

(credit: South Adams County Fire Department)

Suncor says machinery was operating as intended.

Firefighters were on standby but nobody was hurt and there’s no damage to the facility.

“Suncor’s emergency response team responded and there were no injuries,” the fire department said in a statement.

