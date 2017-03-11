Teacher Charged With Assaulting Special-Needs Student

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A 58-year-old Grand Junction middle school teacher has been accused of assaulting a special-needs student.
Kent Clinkingbeard, of Whitewater, was issued a summons on suspicion of a felony count of assault on an at-risk person and misdemeanor counts of child abuse, criminal tampering and harassment.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says the charges stem from an incident that occurred at the Redlands Middle School on Jan. 25.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Megan Terlecky declined to releases additional detail.
School district officials say Clinkingbeard has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Clinkingbeard could not be reached for comment Friday. A phone number listed on the complaint was disconnected and no one answered the door at his home.
Clinkingbeard is set to appear in court on April 7.
