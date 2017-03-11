Moose Didn’t Pay For Lift Ticket, But Still Hits Slopes At Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A moose made a surprise run down a slope at Breckenridge Ski Resort and it was all caught on video.
Cheri Luther captured video of the moose running down a run at the ski resort.
“I turned around to look for my friend and saw this ‘brown horse’ charging right for me, so I went to the right and then realized it was a moose! I was too scared to stop in case he was chasing me!” Luther said in a Facebook post.
Nobody was injured.
Plenty of people commented on the Facebook post about the incident.