Moose Didn’t Pay For Lift Ticket, But Still Hits Slopes At Breckenridge

March 11, 2017 2:01 PM
Filed Under: Breckenridge, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Cheri Luther c, Facebook, Moose

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A moose made a surprise run down a slope at Breckenridge Ski Resort and it was all caught on video.

Cheri Luther captured video of the moose running down a run at the ski resort.

capture4 Moose Didnt Pay For Lift Ticket, But Still Hits Slopes At Breckenridge

(credit: Cheri Luther)

“I turned around to look for my friend and saw this ‘brown horse’ charging right for me, so I went to the right and then realized it was a moose! I was too scared to stop in case he was chasing me!” Luther said in a Facebook post.

Nobody was injured.

Plenty of people commented on the Facebook post about the incident.

