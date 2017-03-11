Latest Forecast: After Brief Welcome Rain Fire Danger Will Return

DENVER (CBS4) – A welcome cold front brought moisture back to northern Colorado on Saturday morning. A crazy mix of snow, rain and freezing drizzle developed with a mixture of warm and cold moist air over the region.
Behind this fast moving cold front skies will clear as the day goes on Saturday along with slightly cooler temperatures. Then as we turn our attention to Sunday , a ridge of high pressure and a fast moving jet stream return strong gusty winds to the state. This will bring back the threat of fire danger back into play. There is a fire weather watch posted for Sunday afternoon from Denver down into southeastern Colorado.
Next week will continue the warm and breezy pattern with another boost in the strong winds on Wednesday.
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.