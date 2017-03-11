MARCH MADNESS: Don't miss the NCAA Selection Sunday show on CBS4 at 3:30 p.m.! (Bracket Challenge)

Firefighters Reunite Blind Man With Dog After Walker Is Injured

March 11, 2017 2:47 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – A blind man was reunited with his dog thanks to Denver firefighters after an unfortunate incident that occurred Saturday morning.

According to CBS4 viewer Steve Kady, a woman named Eileen Powell walks a dog named Bobby for a friend who is blind. She apparently fell and was injured.

When authorities responded in the 2500 block of South Gilpin Street they said Bobby was lying beside Powell, protecting her.

Powell was transported to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Firefighters were able to return Bobby to its 85-year-old owner.

