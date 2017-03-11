MARCH MADNESS: Don't miss the NCAA Selection Sunday show on CBS4 at 3:30 p.m.! (Bracket Challenge)

It’s One Of The Largest Irish Celebrations In The West

March 11, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: Bellco, Emerald Celebration, John Rivera, St. Patrick's Day, St. Patrick's Day Parade

By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s touted as the largest Irish celebration west of the Mississippi. The annual Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade brought a lot of green downtown, despite the gray weather.

PHOTO GALLERY: St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 55th annual event filled streets from Union Station to 27th Street in lower downtown Saturday morning. Hundreds of families watched as more than 10,000 marchers entertained crowds along the route.

raw Its One Of The Largest Irish Celebrations In The West

(credit: CBS)

“Usually I look forward to seeing a lot of cool cars,” Varek Vanaelstyn, one of the young parade-goers, told CBS4.

This year’s theme was “Emerald Celebration,” featuring traditional Irish music and dancers, floats of all kinds, horses, first-responders in police cars and fire engines, and even a few Star Wars storm troopers.

ra4563w Its One Of The Largest Irish Celebrations In The West

(credit: CBS)

“This is just a fun family tradition,” Doug Grosshans said of bringing his family to the parade. “It’s something to enjoy the community with and see everybody that comes by.”

Bellco, one of Colorado’s largest financial institutions, celebrated its 12th year as the presenting sponsor.

raw76856786 Its One Of The Largest Irish Celebrations In The West

(credit: CBS)

“We thank the parade organizers on behalf of our employees and more than 250,000 members for their hard work in creating this exciting tradition,” John Rivera, Bellco senior vice president and chief retailer said.

raw j56785678pg Its One Of The Largest Irish Celebrations In The West

(credit: CBS)

Cooler weather mixed a little grey in with all the green, but some parade-goers said luck was on their side because it wasn’t snowing.

“It’s a fun day to have love with your family,” Vanaelstyn said.

Additional Resources

For more information on the parade, visit denverstpatricksdayparade.com.

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team in 2012 as the morning reporter, covering national stories like the Aurora Theater Shooting and devastating Colorado wildfires. She now anchors CBS4 Weekend Morning News and reports during the week. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @KellyCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BRACKET CHALLENGE GET READY TO PLAY
Listen To Win!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia