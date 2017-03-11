Crews Quickly Contain Wildfire In Ken Caryl Valley

KEN CARYL VALLEY, Colo. (CBS4) – People living in Ken Caryl Valley might see smoke from a fire that broke out early Saturday morning.
Crews have the fire under control but will keep a close eye on the burn area overnight.
The fire burned more than three acres near the hogback.
5280 Fire shared video of big flames visible from the highway.
No structures were destroyed and nobody was hurt.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.