Crews Quickly Contain Wildfire In Ken Caryl Valley

March 11, 2017 3:30 PM
Filed Under: Ken Caryl Valley, Wildfires

KEN CARYL VALLEY, Colo. (CBS4) – People living in Ken Caryl Valley might see smoke from a fire that broke out early Saturday morning.

Crews have the fire under control but will keep a close eye on the burn area overnight.

ken caryl fire west metro twitter 1 Crews Quickly Contain Wildfire In Ken Caryl Valley

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

ken caryl fire west metro twitter 4 Crews Quickly Contain Wildfire In Ken Caryl Valley

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

The fire burned more than three acres near the hogback.

5280 Fire shared video of big flames visible from the highway.

No structures were destroyed and nobody was hurt.

