Possible Stalker Told Woman He Was ‘Desperate For A Girlfriend’

DENVER (CBS4) – Authorities are investigating a possible stalking incident in Boulder County.
A woman told deputies the man had been watching her from his car. She says he approached her at a shopping center in Superior.
“He eventually approached her and told her he was desperate for a girlfriend,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The man allegedly told the woman he had his eye on her and her female coworker. The two live together in Westminster and investigators are concerned the man may have been watching them for some time.
The suspect was driving a bright blue four-door vehicle.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.