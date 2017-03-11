MARCH MADNESS: Don't miss the NCAA Selection Sunday show on CBS4 at 3:30 p.m.! (Bracket Challenge)

Possible Stalker Told Woman He Was ‘Desperate For A Girlfriend’

March 11, 2017 7:17 PM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Boulder County Sheriff, Superior, Westminster

DENVER (CBS4) – Authorities are investigating a possible stalking incident in Boulder County.

A woman told deputies the man had been watching her from his car. She says he approached her at a shopping center in Superior.

“He eventually approached her and told her he was desperate for a girlfriend,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

capture5 Possible Stalker Told Woman He Was Desperate For A Girlfriend

(credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

The man allegedly told the woman he had his eye on her and her female coworker. The two live together in Westminster and investigators are concerned the man may have been watching them for some time.

The suspect was driving a bright blue four-door vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BRACKET CHALLENGE GET READY TO PLAY
Listen To Win!
ENTER TO WIN - AUTO SHOW

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia