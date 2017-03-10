MARCH MADNESS: Don't miss the NCAA Selection Sunday show on CBS4 at 3:30 p.m.! (Bracket Challenge)

Wildfire Burning Near Idaho Springs

March 10, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: Clear Creek County, Idaho Springs, Wildfires

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters battled a wildfire near Idaho Springs on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. Friday to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The smoke was reported in the Montane Park area located south of Idaho Springs.

(credit: CBS)

Fire retardant is being brought in and several agencies have responded, including Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Springs Police Department, Clear Creek Fire Authority, Clear Creek County EMS, Central City Fire, Evergreen Fire Rescue, Foothills Fire, and the US Forest Service.

