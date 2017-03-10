Uninvited Guest Appearance By Prof’s Kids On BBC Draws Laughs

LONDON (CBS) – The protests in South Korea after the ouster of their president Park Geun-hye are a serious matter, but when a professor was interviewed on the BBC about them overnight, there were a lot of laughs.
Why? Robert Kelly’s children made an uninvited appearance!
Kelly was in an office at his home when the interview with the British television network was taking place.
One of his children suddenly pops open the door and marches in. Moments later, a toddler arrives in the shot.
Seconds later, while Kelly is informed about what’s going on behind him and does his best not to get rattled while he’s speaking, a woman comes in and in desperation tries get the kids out of the room.
She’s only somewhat successful. Watch the video below: