Uninvited Guest Appearance By Prof’s Kids On BBC Draws Laughs

March 10, 2017 8:47 AM

LONDON (CBS) – The protests in South Korea after the ouster of their president Park Geun-hye are a serious matter, but when a professor was interviewed on the BBC about them overnight, there were a lot of laughs.

Why? Robert Kelly’s children made an uninvited appearance!

Kelly was in an office at his home when the interview with the British television network was taking place.

untitled 32 Uninvited Guest Appearance By Profs Kids On BBC Draws Laughs

untitled 3 Uninvited Guest Appearance By Profs Kids On BBC Draws Laughs untitled 31 Uninvited Guest Appearance By Profs Kids On BBC Draws Laughs (credit: BBC)

One of his children suddenly pops open the door and marches in. Moments later, a toddler arrives in the shot.

Seconds later, while Kelly is informed about what’s going on behind him and does his best not to get rattled while he’s speaking, a woman comes in and in desperation tries get the kids out of the room.

She’s only somewhat successful. Watch the video below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BRACKET CHALLENGE GET READY TO PLAY
Listen To Win!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia