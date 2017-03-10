Tickets On Sale For Take Note The Concert

By Libby Smith

DENVER (CBS4) – KBCO’s Bret Saunders hosted Isaac Slade of the Fray in a simulcast on CBS4 Morning News as well as KBCO, to talk about the upcoming Take Note the Concert.

The concert features some of Colorado’s top musical talent including Slade himself, Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Billy Nershi of the String Cheese Incident, and Tracksuit Wedding. Another Colorado success story, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will headline the show.

“We actually have a few special guests that we didn’t announce that are just going to floor people. It’s really a hell of a lineup,” Slade told CBS4.

Proceeds from the concert will start the funding for the Take Note Colorado initiative, which will offer grants for music education for students across Colorado.

“The Governor has this idea to make Colorado the first state in the country where every single kid can have access to instruments and instruction,” Slade said in the live broadcast.

Slade agreed to chair the initiative. It’s a cause that he is passionate about.

“I really benefited from music instruction when I was growing up,” Slade said.

He explained that he and his friends were part of band and choir in school, and spent their days and nights writing and playing music.

“I couldn’t throw the ball or catch the ball, so I picked up a guitar and found my place, found my scene, found my people,” Slade said.

He called music a confidence booster that helped him form his identity.

“I found my voice,” Slade said.

The Take Note Colorado initiative will be run by the Colorado Music Coalition, which is a newly-forming nonprofit organization. The Coalition was founded and chaired by Libby Anschutz, of the Bohemian Foundation.

Tickets for Take Note the Concert are $25 – $55. VIP tickets are $250, which includes premium seating, early-entry access, dinner and hosted bar. Tickets can be purchased at www.altitudetickets.com.

