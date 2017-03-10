MARCH MADNESS: Don't miss the NCAA Selection Sunday show on CBS4 at 3:30 p.m.! (Bracket Challenge)

Strip Club Operator Accused Of Exploiting Dancers

March 10, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: PT's Showclubs, VCG Holding Corp.

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado company that owns over a dozen strip clubs around the country is facing a federal lawsuit over allegations that it exploited its dancers by requiring them to pay fees in order to work.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Denver, alleges that the clubs, including PT’s Showclubs in Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana and Maine, charged the workers fees based on the time of day they worked and also took portions of their tips to pay bouncers and DJs.

The suit was filed on behalf of a woman who worked at a club in Denver but her lawyers are also seeking compensation for potentially hundreds of other women who work in the clubs owned by the company, VCG Holding Corp. It declined to comment.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

