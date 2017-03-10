Rockies Pitcher’s Battle With Cancer Enters 2nd Chapter

By Jeff Todd
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis’s battle with cancer entered a second chapter this week.
Bettis pitched on Sunday and was expected to make a second start in spring training Friday but instead, he announced he now needs to undergo chemotherapy.
Bettis had a testicle removed in November after cancerous cells were found. In March, doctors found a growth in the lymph nodes.
“You find out you don’t have to go through (chemotherapy), but then you do go through it,” Bettis said Friday. “It was something that was already in my head initially and knowing I have to go through it and it puts me at a really high cure rate is much better for me.”
Oncologists say generally one the three rounds of chemotherapy can treat this kind of chancer, with each round lasting up to three weeks.
Bettis say he’s hopeful to return to the mound this season.
“Have to get it beat and out of me, to get back out there see how it goes and go from there,” he said.
Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.