Rockies Pitcher’s Battle With Cancer Enters 2nd Chapter

March 10, 2017 9:44 PM
Filed Under: Chad Bettis, Colorado Rockies

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis’s battle with cancer entered a second chapter this week.

Bettis pitched on Sunday and was expected to make a second start in spring training Friday but instead, he announced he now needs to undergo chemotherapy.

Chad Bettis (credit: CBS)

Bettis had a testicle removed in November after cancerous cells were found. In March, doctors found a growth in the lymph nodes.

“You find out you don’t have to go through (chemotherapy), but then you do go through it,” Bettis said Friday. “It was something that was already in my head initially and knowing I have to go through it and it puts me at a really high cure rate is much better for me.”

Chad Bettis #35 of the Colorado Rockies pitches the ball in the 7th inning againt the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on September 11, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

Oncologists say generally one the three rounds of chemotherapy can treat this kind of chancer, with each round lasting up to three weeks.

Bettis say he’s hopeful to return to the mound this season.

Starter Chad Bettis #35 of the Colorado Rockies pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium on May 17, 2016 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

“Have to get it beat and out of me, to get back out there see how it goes and go from there,” he said.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

