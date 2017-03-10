Man Sentenced To 42 Years In Violent Home Invasion, Robbery

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The second of four defendants was sentenced Friday for a brutal and violent attack of a home owned by two middle school teachers in Golden.

Caleb William was sentenced to 42 years in prison on Friday after he previously pleaded guilty in the attack. He was one of four who pleaded guilty in the May 2016 attack.

Last month, the first defendant in the case, Cody Jones, was sentenced to 45 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to assault, burglary and aggravated robbery.

“I’m fearful of my 13 year old students, frightened to disagree with them in class, whether about their grades or their behavior because I don’t want to anger them in case they want retailiation and come back and hurt me. Every time I open the door I have anxiety not knowing who is on the other side of the door,” said Jessica Swift in court.

It was May 16, 2016 when three men knocked on the Swift’s door then barged in. The defendants in this case said they were expecting to steal from a drug dealer’s home and get away with thousands of dollars and drugs.

All four pleaded guilty in the case. Jones, 20, and Williams, 21, each pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, attempted robbery and crime of violence on Dec. 19, 2016.

“You have an amazing family and I violated that. And for that I am so, so sorry. The time I spent in the county has really made me realize who I am and what I want to be and I certainly don’t want to live this kind of life,” said William at his sentencing hearing on Friday.

Tyler Gorringe, 18, pleaded guilty on Dec. 15, 2016 to first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, attempted robbery and crime of violence. Gorringe was 17 years old at the time of the attack but was charged as an adult.

The fourth person arrested in the attack was Julia Johnson, 19. She pleaded guilty to accessory to burglary on Jan. 3. She was the driver the night of the attack.

Police say three intruders, Jones, Williams and Gorringe, hit the wrong house and escaped in a getaway car driven by Johnson.

The remaining defendants have sentencing hearings scattered throughout spring and could also be facing lengthy prison sentences.