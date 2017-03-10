Latest Forecast: Cold Front Brings A Few Changes, Light Rain/Snow Possible!

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front “backed” into Colorado from the Nebraska early Friday. The front will keep temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Thursday and will also help keep skies mostly cloudy on Friday.

An upper-level weather disturbance that was in Idaho early Friday will ride along the front Friday night into Saturday morning. The disturbance will stay in Wyoming but will get close enough to Colorado to cause scattered light snow showers in the mountains north of I-70 by midnight Friday night. The snow will gradually move south and will reach the I-70 corridor by 7 a.m. Saturday. Accumulation will be minor with 1-2 inches for the mountains of Summit County and at most of the ski areas.

Denver also has a chance for precipitation late Friday night into early Saturday morning. If anything develops, it will likely be cold rain but light snow is also possible. There will be no accumulation and the precipitation should largely end before the St Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Denver steps off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

High temperatures on Saturday will drop another 10 degrees and top out in the middle 50s which is near normal for the second weekend in March. Lower 60s will return to Denver and the Front Range on Sunday along with gusty winds. Northwest winds could gust as high as 40 mph Sunday afternoon.

