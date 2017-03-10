Islamic Center Takes Property Association To Court Over Mosque Block

By Rick Sallinger

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– An Islamic Center in south Denver is asking a court to decide whether it can be allowed to build a mosque after being blocked by a neighborhood business park’s association.

The land at the corner of South Troy Circle and Caley Avenue located in Centennial has been purchased for the mosque.

The 250 South Denver Islamic Center members gather for Friday prayers in a rented conference room.

They bought the land in what’s called Southfield Park, a business area. But its association is blocking the center from building there, saying the covenants don’t allow religious use.

Muhammed Kahn is the president of the Islamic Center. He told CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger, “We’re saying, hey the religious usage is allowed they are saying it’s not allowed.”

So now they have asked a judge to decide.

Sallinger asked the Islamic Center’s leaders, “Do you feel this has anything to do with your religion?” They replied, “We hope not.”

A Christian church, Bethany International, had been blocked from building in the area as well.

The business park association would not comment citing the litigation, but its court documents claim the covenants are clear.

The Town of Centennial says its zoning allows religious purposes in the Southfield Park area.

A prominent Denver law firm, Brownstein, Hyatt,Farber, Schreck, has come to the Islamic center’s aid, representing them for free.

The Muslim community members say a mosque is needed for south Denver area and to be able to have a religious school for the children.

The case will be heard in Arapahoe County Court.

Rick Sallinger