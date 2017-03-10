MARCH MADNESS: Don't miss the NCAA Selection Sunday show on CBS4 at 3:30 p.m.! (Bracket Challenge)

Islamic Center Takes Property Association To Court Over Mosque Block

March 10, 2017 9:10 PM
Filed Under: Caley Avenue, Centennial, South Denver Islamic Center, South Troy Circle, Southfield Park

By Rick Sallinger

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– An Islamic Center in south Denver is asking a court to decide whether it can be allowed to build a mosque after being blocked by a neighborhood business park’s association.

The land at the corner of South Troy Circle and Caley Avenue located in Centennial has been purchased for the mosque.

controversial mosque 6pkg frame 656 Islamic Center Takes Property Association To Court Over Mosque Block

The property in Centennial (credit: CBS)

The 250 South Denver Islamic Center members gather for Friday prayers in a rented conference room.

They bought the land in what’s called Southfield Park, a business area. But its association is blocking the center from building there, saying the covenants don’t allow religious use.

controversial mosque 6pkg frame 1812 Islamic Center Takes Property Association To Court Over Mosque Block

(credit: CBS)

Muhammed Kahn is the president of the Islamic Center. He told CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger, “We’re saying, hey the religious usage is allowed they are saying it’s not allowed.”

So now they have asked a judge to decide.

controversial mosque 6pkg frame 151 Islamic Center Takes Property Association To Court Over Mosque Block

(credit: CBS)

Sallinger asked the Islamic Center’s leaders, “Do you feel this has anything to do with your religion?” They replied, “We hope not.”

A Christian church, Bethany International, had been blocked from building in the area as well.

controversial mosque 6pkg frame 828 Islamic Center Takes Property Association To Court Over Mosque Block

CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger interviews Muhammed Kahn, the president of the Islamic Center. (credit: CBS)

The business park association would not comment citing the litigation, but its court documents claim the covenants are clear.

The Town of Centennial says its zoning allows religious purposes in the Southfield Park area.

controversial mosque 6pkg frame 347 Islamic Center Takes Property Association To Court Over Mosque Block

(credit: CBS)

A prominent Denver law firm, Brownstein, Hyatt,Farber, Schreck, has come to the Islamic center’s aid, representing them for free.

The Muslim community members say a mosque is needed for south Denver area and to be able to have a religious school for the children.

controversial mosque 6pkg frame 2112 Islamic Center Takes Property Association To Court Over Mosque Block

(credit: CBS)

The case will be heard in Arapahoe County Court.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

