Couple In Aurora Arrested In Connection With Texas Shooting

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Aurora police say two people wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Texas have been arrested.
Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Stogsdill and 20-year-old Sierra Diaz were arrested Thursday.
The Denver Post reports they are wanted in connection with the shooting death of Shelby Tronic in south Texas’ Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Stogsdill and Diaz had been living with Tronic.
Diaz’s two infant children were taken into protective custody in Aurora.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)