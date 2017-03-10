CDOT Expands Mountain Bus Service For Spring Break

March 10, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Bustang, CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Glenwood Springs, Idaho Springs, Skiing

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is expanding service on its mountain bus route to accommodate spring break skiers.

A Bustang (credit: CBS)

From Wednesday through April 16, the Bustang will make an additional roundtrip between Glenwood Springs and Denver each day. CDOT says the arrival and departure times will allow riders to connect with the Roaring Fork Transit Authority’s bus runs to and from Aspen and Snowmass.

The Glenwood Springs to Denver route also includes a stop in Idaho Springs.

