Broncos Sign Tackle Menelik Watson

March 10, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Menelik Watson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – The Denver Broncos have continued beefing up their offensive line by signing tackle Menelik Watson away from the Oakland Raiders shortly after they introduced their new left guard, Ronald Leary.

Watson signed a three-year deal with Denver.

gettyimages 610712414 Broncos Sign Tackle Menelik Watson

Menelik Watson (credit: Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Raiders selected Watson in the second round in the 2013 draft, but he’s struggled with injuries throughout his career, including a torn Achilles that sidelined him in 2015.

He played in 10 games last season, starting six times including Oakland’s playoff game against Houston.

Watson is originally from Manchester, England, and only began playing football six years ago.

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

